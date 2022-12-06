JEE Main, NEET, CUET: Government Likely to Set Fixed Schedule For Entrance Exams From Next Year

The government is gearing up to set a timeline for important entrance exams in the country to streamline these competitive tests. A fixed calendar will be designed to make exam dates more transparent, preventing last-minute misunderstandings. The calendar will allow the aspirants to pace up their preparations as per the date. The fixed calendar will reportedly include entrance tests like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET), among others.

An announcement about exam streamlining is expected from the Ministry of Education soon. Information regarding the exam schedule for admission to undergraduate and medical schools as well as engineering schools will also be released. As per a leading news daily, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already appointed a committee to develop the exam calendar.

The report of a fixed calendar for the entrance tests comes at a time when the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE (Main) exam by this week.

The report added that a section of JEE (Main) and NEET-UG candidates have been demanding that the two engineering entrance exams be taken in April and May and the medical entrance exam in June. However, the officials suggest that this will further delay the academic calendar, which already has seen disruptions caused by COVID-19 in the last couple of years.

“If the first JEE (Main) is conducted in April, the aspirants, many of whom take all three exams, would be appearing for back-to-back exams without any gaps. Also, the idea of conducting the exam twice is to give an opportunity to improve as well as to ensure that in case a candidate is unable to appear in one due to various reasons, s/he will get some time to prepare. Back-to-back exams won’t serve the purpose," the official was quoted as saying by the national daily.

