JEE Main Notification to CBSE Term 1 Result: Major Exams, Results Anticipated in April

After remaining suspended for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board exams will be returning for classes 10 and 12 in physical mode from this year. The CBSE has divided the academic year into two parts covering half of the syllabus. While the board term 1 exam are expected to be released soon, the term 2 exams will be held from April. Similarly, many other exams and results including the NEET, UP board exams, and UPTET results among others are expected to be announced in April.

JEE Main 2022

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 website has been launched. The web address jeemain.nta.nic.in will lead students to a new interface. However, it still does not show details related to JEE Main 2022 but it is expected that the notification for JEE Main 2022 will also be out soon. The exam will likely be conducted two times this year.

CBSE Term 1 Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting classes 10 and 12 board examinations from April 26. The board, however, is yet to release a detailed date sheet of the exams. CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to conduct the practical exams for the above-mentioned classes from March 2. The practical exam has to be completed at least 10 days ahead of the theory papers.

UP Board Exams

The Uttar Pradesh board examination for classes 10 and 12 are likely to begin after the conclusion of the state assembly elections. While a detailed date sheet is still awaited, the board is likely to hold the exams in April and May. The board has identified 8,373 centres for conducting these exams for a total of more than 50 lakh students who have enrolled in classes 10 and 12 boards. The date sheet is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

UPTET Results

After getting cancelled due to a paper leak last year, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was conducted on January 23, 2022. While the result was slated to be released by February end, it was postponed due to the model code of conduct for the ongoing state assembly elections. The education department will now be releasing the results after the election result declaration. While the date confirmation is still awaited, the results could be postponed to up to April

NEET 2022

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into undergraduate medical courses was usually conducted in the month of April or May every year. However, with the process getting delayed, NEET 2022 could be deferred till June. While the official notification is still awaited, it’s very unlikely the countrywide entrance test will be finished before April. The date for NEET 2022 will be confirmed after the notification release sometime in March.

CTET Results

With the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) result getting deferred from its tentative date of February 15, the wait for aspirants can get even longer. While CBSE is yet to confirm the result date, the announcement may be deferred till April.

