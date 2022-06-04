JEE Main or NEET 2022: These Topics From NCERTs Are Unmissable for Physics Section

With the all-important national exams like JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 approaching, students are searching for handy tips, tricks and advice to help them crack these tests with flying colours. Since questions in these exams are mostly concept-based, the NCERT books will help students in preparing, revising and practising for the engineering and medical entrance exam.

Students must start with NCERT to form the basis for the JEE Main and NEET. Be thorough with the syllabus and refer to the previous year’s papers. This will help you to make your strategic study plan. Prepare your revision schedule. Analyse your own preparation status. Select topics from each group given below on a daily basis. Mock tests act as game changers.

Practise productive study habits. One hour of productive study is worth more than five hours of distracted study. Keep a balanced mix of challenging and easy topics. Take complex subjects and topics in your most productive time. Do not leave revisions to the last minute. Keep revision sessions for regular intervals. Make some crisp notes for the last-minute reading and avoid unnecessary panic before the exam.

Advertisement

JEE Main, NEET 2022: List of important topics from physics

FOR JEE MAIN 2022 ASPIRANTS

Group 1: Easy Topics and Chapters

• Physical world and measurements

• Atoms and nuclei

• Electronic devices

Group 2: Moderate Topics and Chapters

• Kinematics

• Laws of motion

• Work, energy and power

• Motion of system of particles and rigid body

• Gravitation

• Oscillation and waves

• Electrostatics

Group 3: Difficult Topics and Chapters

• Thermodynamics

• Behaviour of perfect gases

• Kinetic theory

• Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

• Electromagnetic induction and alternating current

Advertisement

• Electromagnetic waves

• Optics

FOR NEET 2022 ASPIRANTS

• Physical World and Environment

• Kinematics

• Laws of Motion

• Electrostatics

• Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

• Electromagnetic Waves

• Thermodynamics

• Current Electricity

• Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

• Ray Optics

• Wave Optics

While preparing for the exam, students should keep in mind that speed and accuracy are important aspects which come from extensive practice of similar questions. Join a good test series to assess your performance at the national level and tweak your preparation strategy and rigour accordingly. If needed, joining a crash course for quick revision also helps.

Advertisement

As much as possible, study these chapters thoroughly. Revise on a regular basis. Make notes. Take mock tests. Be optimistic and take good care of health. With this preparation, you will stand an excellent chance to crack JEE Main and NEET this year.

— Authored by Deepak Bhatnagar, PGT Physics (HOD), Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.