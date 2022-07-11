JEE Main Result 2022 Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE Updates: Meet Toppers, Know Cut-off, Counselling Process

The top ranking IIT of the country- the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has taken a unique initiative to make its high-quality courses in Computer Science available to everyone. The Faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have created a portal containing the core courses that can be accessed by educational institutions, students, and anyone else interested…read more
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, and other government-funded technical institutions. The entire counseling process would be conducted in six rounds and each round will comprise several stages including registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, freeze/float allotted seat, payment of seat confirmation fee, and reporting to the allotted college.
JEE Main candidates are now demanding an extra attempt. Students claim that the JEE Main first attempt was marred by several issues including server errors, Agnipath protest. and the Assam flood. The students have said that either the remaining exams be postponed or another attempt is provided.
The list of top-scoring students will be out soon, however, the ranks will not be announced. The ranks are calculated after considering both session 1 and session 2 results. Students who took both sessions will get to use the best score among the two sessions.
— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,
— NTA score in physics,
— NTA score in chemistry,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,
— Candidate older in age,
— Application number in ascending order
here are some of the top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:
— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
— National Institute of Technology Karnataka
— Anna University
— Vellore Institute of Technology
— National Institute of Technology Rourkela
— Jadavpur University
— Institute of Chemical Technology
— National Institute of Technology Warangal
— Amrita School of Engineering
— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
— National Institute of Technology Calicut
— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
— Jamia Millia Islamia
— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
— Birla Institute of Technology & Science
— Amity University Noida
— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
— Siksha `O` Anusandhan
— Malaviya National Institute of Technology
— Delhi Technological University
— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
— Birla Institute of Technology
— Aligarh Muslim University
— National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra
— SRM Institute of Science and Technology
— Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
— International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
— Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
— Manipal Institute of Technology
— National Institute of Technology Silchar
— National Institute of Technology Durgapur
— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
— PSG College of Technology
— College of Engineering Pune
— Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
— Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology
— Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology
— Visvesvaraya Technological University
— Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
— Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
— Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology
— Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education
— National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
— Defence Institute of Advanced Technology
— Thiagarajar College of Engineering
— Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology
— Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati
— National Institute of Technology Raipur
Students need to check their results and ensure its correct. They need to match their marks with the final answer key. To calculate marks before the results are out using the final answer key, one must know the marking scheme. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and a negative marking of one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. For questions with numerical value answers, candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. Further, in either section A or B, there will be no deductions of questions left unattempted.
As per experts, the minimum marks required to pass JEE Main could see a rise this year. The cut-off to qualify for the IIT-JEE could touch the 90 percentile score. “Students can expect to get a rank in the top 100 if their score is above 265 out of 300 marks, and in the top 5000 if their score is above 195 out of 300 marks. Students may expect to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 if they are able to score above 90 percentile," said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE Noida told News18.com. Math is likely to be deciding the factor this time.
Before the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result or the list of toppers, coaching institute Allen declared that a student from their institute has topped the exam. According to the coaching institute, Sneha Pareek has secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks and will be getting the rank 1 in JEE Main session 1.…read more
The JEE Main results will have percentile score. This means, marks obtained by students are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.
|INSTITUTE
|OPENING RANK
|CLOSING RANK
|NIT Tiruchirappalli
|1
|32583
|NIT Jalandhar
|2654
|63668
|MNIT Jaipur
|24
|38031
|NIT Calicut
|180
|37019
|NIT Jamshedpur
|1380
|46046
|NIT Karnataka Surathkal
|1196
|28003
|NIT Warangal
|453
|33380
|Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT Surat
|5508
|43202
|Visvesvaray NIT Nagpur
More than 10,000 seats across different courses remained vacant in various IITs during the last two years, while over 8,700 seats were vacant in NITs, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier. According to the data, 5,484 seats remained unfilled in IITs in 2020-21 and 5,296 in 2021-22. In NITs, 3,741 seats were vacant in 2020-21 and 5,012 in 2021-22.
Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on score card link at the bottom right
Step 3: Log-n using credentials
Step 4: Result appears, download
JEE Main results 2022 have been declared at the early hours on Monday, July 11. Students can download their score card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. The result was declared at midnight. Students can check their score at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The top-scoring students have been given 100 percentile score, however, the rank list is not out yet and will be released after the declaration of JEE Main session 2 exams.
Students who clear JEE Main are eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses at engineering colleges while those who get rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced. Before that, the second and last session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in July. Session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30.
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: From JEE Main result direct link to JEE Main toppers, from top engineering colleges to cut-off for JEE Advanced. Here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exams. If you have any query or want to raise a grievance with us, if you want us to look into any leads, reach out at Twitter @News18dotcom.
