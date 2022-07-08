JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1: NTA Drops 4 Questions From Engineering Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1. The agency has, however, dropped four questions from the final answer key. The questions that have been dropped were asked in different shifts. The session 1 of the engineering entrance examination was held from June 23 to June 29 in two shifts.

One question was dropped from the first shift of JEE Main 2022 held on June 24 while one question was dropped from the first shift conducted on June 26. Two more questions were dropped from the second shift of the exam conducted on June 29. The IDs for the dropped questions are 101628, 101020, 501111, and 501121.

As per the marking scheme of JEE Main 2022, if more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. Meanwhile, if all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

NTA added that if none of the answer options given for a particular question are found to be correct or the question is found to be incorrect or dropped then the “percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted."

The NTA informed that one question asked in shift 1 of the exam conducted on June 24 had two right answers. The question ID 1382 had the correct answers with ID 1221 and 1222. According to the marking scheme for JEE Main 2022, in case a question has two correct answers and the candidate chooses one of them, then he will be given full marks for that question, reported a leading news agency. The result of the session 1 of the engineering entrance exam is likely to be announced very soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

