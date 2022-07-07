JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Soon, Top Engineering Colleges That Accept Score

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are expected to be released today, July 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the final answer key. It is the ranks of the students that will be deciding the factor as to which colleges the students will get admission in. Once the result is out, it will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per experts, the minimum marks required to pass JEE Main could see a rise this year. The cut-off to qualify for the IIT-JEE could touch the 90 percentile score. “Students can expect to get a rank in the top 100 if their score is above 265 out of 300 marks, and in the top 5000 if their score is above 195 out of 300 marks. Students may expect to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 if they are able to score above 90 percentile," said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE Noida told News18.com. Math is likely to be deciding the factor this time.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam to get admission to some of the prestigious and reputed engineering colleges in India such like NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), and other state institutions across the country. Those vying for IITs will, however, have be to appear for JEE Advanced after grabbing a rank in the top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main. Based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), here are some of the top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:

— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

— National Institute of Technology Karnataka

— Anna University

— Vellore Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Rourkela

— Jadavpur University

— Institute of Chemical Technology

— National Institute of Technology Warangal

— Amrita School of Engineering

— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

— National Institute of Technology Calicut

— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

— Jamia Millia Islamia

— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

— Birla Institute of Technology & Science

— Amity University Noida

— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

— Siksha `O` Anusandhan

— Malaviya National Institute of Technology

— Delhi Technological University

— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

— Birla Institute of Technology

— Aligarh Muslim University

— National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

— SRM Institute of Science and Technology

— Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

— International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

— Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

— Manipal Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Silchar

— National Institute of Technology Durgapur

— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

— PSG College of Technology

— College of Engineering Pune

— Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

— Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology

— Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology

— Visvesvaraya Technological University

— Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

— Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

— Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology

— Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education

— National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

— Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

— Thiagarajar College of Engineering

— Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

— Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

— National Institute of Technology Raipur

The exam was held from June 23 to 29 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode at over 500 centers across India and abroad and 22 exam cities. The second session will begin on July 21 and will continue till July 30. The application process for JEE Main 2022 session 2, however, has reopened. This has been done amid growing demands for the postponement of the exam.

