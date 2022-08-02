JEE Main Result 2022 Update: Know How to Calculate Percentile, Top Colleges

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are expected to be released this week. Since the registrations for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced 2022 will commence on August 7, the results of JEE Main 2022 are likely to be out by August 6. NTA is, however, yet to announce the exact result date. Usually, the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, every year.

Once the results are out, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their ranks and scores at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will need their registration number as mentioned on their admit card to check the result. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam in two phases. The final rank will be calculated considering the exams in both phases.

Furthermore, as per experts, there may be an increase in the minimum score needed to pass JEE Main 2022. The estimated cut-off may reach the 90th percentile level. As many as 14 students have scored 100 percentile score in the first session of JEE Main and are in run for the top rank.

JEE Main 2022: How to calculate percentile score

In the JEE Main results, students will get a percentile score, which is comparative marking. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

JEE Main 2022: Top colleges to Apply for

Based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), here are some top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:

— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

— National Institute of Technology Karnataka

— Anna University

— Vellore Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Rourkela

— Jadavpur University

— Institute of Chemical Technology

— National Institute of Technology Warangal

— Amrita School of Engineering

— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 applications will continue till August 11. The last date to pay fees is August 12. The exam will be held on Sunday, August 28, in two shifts — the first slot from 9 am to noon and the second slot from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

