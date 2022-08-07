JEE Main Result Out: How to Download Score Card

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are out today, on 7 July. Now the candidates who took the exam will be able to check their ranks and scores at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will need their registration number as mentioned on their admit card to check the result.

To check the result students can follow these steps and check their scorecard.

JEE Mains Session 1 result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link

Step 3. Key in the required information and click on submit.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

The minimal score required to pass JEE Main may increase this year. The cut-off may be as high as the 90th percentile, according to experts. The factor will probably be determined by math, which was a little “tricky" the last time. The National Testing Agency has also made the final JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key accessible (NTA). From June 23 to June 29, the exam was offered in computer-based test (CBT) format at more than 500 centres in India and internationally, in addition to 22 exam cities. Candidates can utilise the marking scheme to predict their likely scores by using the last response.

JEE Main 2022 result: Top institutes accepting JEE Mains scores

NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

NIT Karnataka

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Jadavpur University

On July 2, the JEE Main 2022 preliminary answer key for session 1 was made available, and candidates were then asked to voice any issues. After considering the candidates’ concerns, the final answer key has been made available. The final answer key will also be used to determine the JEE Main 2022 result, which is anticipated to be announced today. The final outcome will be presented as percentile scores, which means that the students’ raw results have been transformed into percentile values.

