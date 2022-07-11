JEE Main Results 2022: 14 Students Get 100 Percentile, Check State & Category-wise Toppers

As many as 13 students have obtained 100 percentile scores and are in the race of getting rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022. One of the toppers includes Sneha Pareek from Assam who is a student at Allen Coaching institute. The coaching institute had announced weeks ago that she will get a full score and will be getting rank 1 as not only percentile but has also got 100% marks in raw marks - that is - 300 marks out of 300.

JEE Main Result LIVE Updates

State-wise, among those who got 100 percentile marks, most of the students are from Telangana. As many as four students from the state have got 100 percentile scores followed by Andhra Pradesh with three students. Here is the list of top rankers -

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Toppers

Jasti Yashwanth VV S from Telangana

Sarthank Maheshwari from Haryana

Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana

Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telanagna

Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh

Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand

Mrinal Garg from Punjab

Sneha Pareek from Assam

Navya from Rajasthan

Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh

Plisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh

Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka

Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh

Rupesh Biyani from Telangana

JEE Main Results 2022: Female Toppers

Out of 14, only one is a female student - Sneha Pareek. Here is the list of top-scoring female students -

1 Sneha Pareek from Assam with 100 percentile

2 Darishipudi Saranya from Andhra Pradesh with 99.9845 percentile

3 Bhogi Siri froom Andhra Pradesh 99.99843 percentile

4 Deeksha Dhiwankar from Tamil Nadu with 99.99842 percentile

5 Janapati Sai Charitha from Andhra Pradesh with 99.996 percentile

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Category-wise Toppers

EWS category toppers -

1 Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh with 100 percentile score

2 Navya from Rajasthan with 100 percentile score

3 Arpit Anil Agarwal from Rajasthan with 99.99845 percentile socre

4 Bhogi Siri from Andhra Pradesh with 999.99843 percentile score

5 Akshad Rajendra Mhaske from Rajasthan with 99.99842 percentile score

EWS stands for economically weaker section. Students in this section belong to general categories but with family incomes less than Rs 8 lakh per annum or below.

SC Category toppers

1 Dayyala John Joseph from Andhra Pradesh with 99.99534 percentile

2 Nitin Singh Patel from Delhi with 99.97 percentile

3 Nuthakki Rithik from Andhra Pradesh with 99.75 percentile

4 Ankeet Saha from Rajasthan 99.973 percentile

5 Utkarsh Lohiya from Uttar Pradesh with 99.962 percentile

ST toppers -

1 Tanmay Gejapati from Karnataka with 99.94 percentile

2 Mayank Kumar from Rajasthan with 99.93 percentile

3 Lovesh Mahar from Rajasthan with 99.901 percentile

4 Senay Hemantbhai Patel from Gujarat with 99.82 percentile

5 Arya Champramnari from Rajasthan with 99.799 percentile

OBC Non-Creamy Layer Toppers

1 Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh with 100 percentile

2 Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnatka with 100 percentile

3 Sanskar Shaurya from Rajasthan with 99.99845 percentile

4 Vardan Verma from Rajasthan with 99.99844 percentile

5 Sanapala Jaswanth from Andhra Pradesh with 99.99843 percentile

JEE Main 2022: State-Wise Toppers

State Topper Score Andaman & Nicobar Island Mayank Gullia 99.332 Andhra Prades Polisettu KarthikeyaPenikalapati Ravi KishireKoyyana Suhas 100 (each) Arunachal Pradesh Debargha Nath 98.39 Assam Sneha Pareek 100 Bihar Aditya Ajey 99.998 Chandigarh Saarth Singla 99.998 Chhattisgarh Abhinav Rajesh Shripad 99.992 Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dishant Kumar 99.18 Daman & Diu Vishnu Lal Maurya 99.912

JEE Main Results 2022: How will Ranks Be Calculated?

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. After both Sessions of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1. The engineering entrance exam was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities. A total number of 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy, independent observers, and two national coordinators were deployed at the exam centers to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.