JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Session 2 Scores Likely Today, When & Where to Check

The final answer key will be out prior to the results. In the final rank list, all the students who have secured 100 percentile in both the sessions of the engineering entrance exam will be considered.

The session 1 was held online in a computer-based test (CBT) format from June 23 to 29 and session 2 from July 25 to 30, at over 500 centers across India and abroad. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 provisional answer key was released earlier following which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any. The final answer key and results will be based on the same, that is, after considering all the objections raised by the aspirants.

In the JEE Main session 1 result, as many as 14 students obtained 100 percentile scores and are in the race to grab AIR 1. Students will get percentile score. Last year, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main in four sessions. The top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main 2022 will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced. In the February attempt, as many as 6 students secured 100 percentile, in March 13 students, in July, 17 students, and in the fourth one, 44 students secured full marks or first rank.

JEE Main Results 2022: From JEE Main result direct link to JEE Main toppers, from top engineering colleges to cut-off for JEE Advanced. Here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exams.

