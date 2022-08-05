JEE Main Results 2022: Who All Are in Running of AIR 1?

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 results are likely to be released tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the exam in two sessions this year. While the results of the first session are already out, the second session and final rank list will be declared by August 6. In the rank list, all the students who have secured 100 percentile combining both sessions will be considered. To obtain the first rank, there are 14 students who are already competing and the number is expected to improve as more students are expected to get perfect score in second attempt.

In the JEE Main session 1 result, 14 students have obtained 100 percentile scores. The percentile score is a relative marking, however, in session 1 100 percentile has gone to students with full marks. With the bar already raised so high, it will be interesting to see how many students score full marks in the session 2. Last year, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main in four sessions. In the February attempt, as many as 6 students secured 100 percentile, in March 13 students, in July, 17 students, and in the fourth one, 44 students secured full marks or first rank.

Among the 14 toppers, only one is female — Sneha Pareek from Assam with 100 percentile. Here is the list of top rankers of the JEE Main 2022 session 1 who got 300 marks out of 300 are in the running for All India Rank (AIR) 1.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Toppers

Jasti Yashwanth VV S from Telangana

Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana

Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana

Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telanagna

Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh

Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand

Mrinal Garg from Punjab

Sneha Pareek from Assam

Navya from Rajasthan

Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh

Plisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh

Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka

Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh

Rupesh Biyani from Telangana

JEE Main Results 2022: How will Final Ranks Be Calculated?

The scores shared by NTA are normalised scores that are based on the relative performance of students who appeared for the exam in a particular session. The marks obtained are then converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. It is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. In the final rank list, marks from both sessions will be considered and the ranks will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy of the agency.

As per the tie-breaking policy, NTA first takes into account the score in mathematics, followed by physics, chemistry. Thereafter, candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam, those with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics, then comes less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics, and less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry. If the tie still persists, candidate are older in age, and application numbers in ascending order are considered.

