Cleared JEE Main 2022? Know Top Architecture Colleges in India Offering BArch Courses

The JEE Main 2022 results have been announced. While those who are eligible for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced 2022 and have already registered for the same, can prepare for the exam, while others can start eyeing the top colleges in the country that offer BArch courses.

As per the NIRF rankings, IIT Roorkee has grabbed the top architecture college in India for a two years in a row now — in 2022 and 2021. In the NIRF 2020 rankings, the first place was held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur with a score of 80.46 while IIT Roorkee was in the second place.

Also read| TS EAMCET Result 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to Check

Advertisement

The latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD). Check out the list of top architecture colleges here:

NIRF 2022: Top 10 architecture colleges

Rank 1 — IIT Roorkee

Rank 2 — NIT Calicut

Rank 3 — IIT Kharagpur

Rank 4 — SPA New Delhi

Rank 5 — NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 6 — IIEST Shibpur

Rank 7 — SPA Vijayawada

Rank 8 — Visvesvaraya NIT Nagpur

Rank 9 — Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 10 — SPA Bhopal

The first position in the NIRF ranking 2021 for architecture institutes was secured by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which had a score of 82.65. The second and third place was bagged by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, respectively.

NIRF 2021: Top 10 architecture institutes

Rank 1: IIT Roorkee

Advertisement

Rank 2: NIT Calicut

Rank 3: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 4: SPA New Delhi

Rank 5: Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University,

Rank 6: SPA Bhopal

Rank 7: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 8: SPA Vijayawada

Rank 9: IIEST Shibpur

Rank 10: Jamia Millia Islamia

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the registration deadline for JEE Advanced 2022 has been extended till today, 8 pm. Candidates can apply for the IIT entrance exam at jeeadv.ac.in. As per the official schedule released by IIT Bombay, the exam will be held on August 28 and the admit card will be available for download from August 23 onwards. JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon and paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The test is divided into two three-hour papers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here