JEE Main Session 1 Was Marred by Agnipath Protest, Assam Floods, Server Errors, Claim Students Want Extra Attempt

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this time. While session one is over, the second one is scheduled to start from July 21, however, candidates are now demanding an extra attempt. Students claim that the JEE Main first attempt was marred by several issues including server errors, Agnipath protest. and the Assam flood. The students have said that either the remaining exams be postponed or another attempt is provided.

The aspirants of the engineering entrance exam have highlighted that last year the exam-conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) held the JEE Main 2021 four times due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year too, there have been several disruptions and they be given an extra attempt. They have taken to social media platforms including Twitter, with the hashtag #ExtraAttemptJEEMAINS2022.

Advertisement

In a letter to the NTA by All India Student’s Union (AISU) dated July 5, they have said that many aspirants were unable to reach the exam venue on time either due to protests or floods in the north-east. More than 500 trains were cancelled, section 144 was imposed in many parts of the country and the internet was cut, the letter added. In many exam centres, question papers were not fully visible due to server issue. In the letter, the students further requested the NTA to provide an extra attempt at JEE Mains 2022 to “ensure fair chance and opportunities."

Advertisement

The protest to postpone or provide an extra attempt at JEE Main 2022 comes amid other protests to delay the medical entrance exam — NEET — as well. Several aspirants have now resorted to a hunger strike demanding postponement. They have sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they have been turned down by all others. They said they now want the PM to hear their grievances. A large section of students have also tweeted with the hashtag Chalo Modi Awas or ‘let’s go to Modi’s residence’ and are claiming to start a march towards PM’s residence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.