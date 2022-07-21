Home / News / education-career / JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to Download Hall Ticket, City Intimation Slip
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to Download Hall Ticket, City Intimation Slip

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Update: Students can download their hall ticket from jeemain.nta.nic.in

All India | // Updated: July 21, 2022, 10:30 IST
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 2 today. Students who registered for the engineering entrance can download their hall from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held from July 25 onwards. Read More

Jul 21, 2022 10:30 IST

JEE Main Admit Card: What to check

Once the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card is released, students will get to know details including exam centre, time, and slot among others. Students, however, must ensure it is error-free. They need to check the details written on admit card and in case of any error, report to NTA. This includes-

— Exam centre name and address

— Personal details and the spellings

— Subject names

— Exam dates

— Covid-19 guidelines

Jul 21, 2022 10:23 IST

JEE Main Admit Card: Over 6 lakh to take exam in session 2

As many as 6,29,778 students will take the JEE Main 2022 session 2 scheduled to begin from Monday. “Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is going to be commenced from July 25 onwards for 629778 candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India," said NTA.

Jul 21, 2022 10:21 IST

JEE Main 2022 West Bengal topper took power nap at exam centre

West Bengal state topper in the JEE Main Session 1 Ashutosh Agarwal who has scored 99.99 percentile score claims to have achieved the feat not only through consistent studies but by also keeping his brain fresh. He says he took a power nap at the exam centre. He reached the exam centre earlier and even took a 15-minutes power nap before the engineering entrance commenced to “freshen his mind." “During the exam, I reached the center prior 45 minutes and took a small nap of 15 minutes there only. When I woke up, I was in a fresh mood to take the exam and did a quick revision and by 3 PM," he said.

Jul 21, 2022 10:14 IST

JEE Main Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search for admit card of session 2 link and click on it

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Download, save, take a print out

Jul 21, 2022 09:54 IST

JEE Main Admit Card: Best Engineering Colleges in India

Rank 1:IIT Madras

Rank 2:IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Trichy

Rank 9:IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Karnataka

Jul 21, 2022 09:51 IST

JEE Main admit card: What Happened in Session 1?

As many as 14 students have scored 100 percentile score in this session and are in the run for the top rank. Rank 1 will be announced after the declaration of JEE Main session 2 exams. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1. The engineering entrance exam was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities.

Jul 21, 2022 09:48 IST

JEE Main Admit Card: Exam Postponed

The engineering entrance exams which were to begin on July 21 will now be held from July 25 onwards. The postponement, according to the official, was made in order to maintain a sufficient buffer between the conclusion of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) first phase and the start of JEE (Main). The first phase of CUET will take place from July 15 to July 20.

Jul 21, 2022 09:47 IST

JEE Main admit card: Over 6.29 Lakh To Take Exam in Session 2

A total of 6,29,778 candidates have registered for the session 2 or July session of JEE Main 2022. This is a drop from session 1 when as many as 8,72,432 candidates were registered. The registered candidates for session 2 also include those who took JEE Main in session 1 and want to improve their scores.

Jul 21, 2022 09:40 IST

JEE Main admit card: Students Demand Extra Attempt

JEE Main candidates are now demanding an extra attempt. Students claim that the JEE Main first attempt was marred by several issues including server errors, Agnipath protest. and the Assam flood. The students have said that either the remaining exams be postponed or another attempt is provided.

Jul 21, 2022 09:40 IST

JEE Main Admit Card: Tie Breaker Policy

— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,

— NTA score in physics,

— NTA score in chemistry,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,

— Candidate older in age,

— Application number in ascending order

Jul 21, 2022 09:39 IST

JEE Main admit Card: Marks Based on Percentile Score

The JEE Main results will have percentile score. This means, marks obtained by students are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

Jul 21, 2022 09:23 IST

JEE Main admit card: What to do with JEE Score

Students who clear JEE Main are eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses at engineering colleges while those who get rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced.

Jul 21, 2022 09:22 IST

JEE Main Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards or hall tickets for the engineering entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The admit card will have details including the name of the city of exam, venue, time of exam and more.

A total of 6,29,778 candidates have registered for the session 2 or July session of JEE Main 2022. This is a drop from session 1 when as many as 8,72,432 candidates were registered. The registered candidates for session 2 also include those who took JEE Main in session 1 and want to improve their scores. While calculating the final result, the best attempt marks will be calculated.

JEE Main session 2 admit card LIVE Updates: From the exam centre to admit card to exam analysis, and demand for an extra attempt. We bring to you all the latest updates related to JEE Main. If you have any queries or want us to look into any issue, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.