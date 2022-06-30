JEE Main Session 2 Applications Closing Today: How to Apply For Engineering Entrance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the application process for the JEE Main session 2 today, June 30. The session 1 of the engineering entrance has been already held and the session 2 will be conducted in July. Students can apply for both sessions as well as can apply for new new applications for session 2 as well at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30. The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE Main 2022 session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the exam, and cities for session 2 and pay the exam fees.

JEE Main 2022: Documents Needed to Apply

— Scanned passport photograph in either colour or black & white in JPG/JPEG format, between 10 kb to 200 kb

— Scanned copy of signature in JPG/JPEG format, between 4 kb to 30 kb

— Scanned copy of the category certificate in pdf between 50kb to 300kb, if applicable

— Scanned copy of the PwD certificate in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb, if applicable

JEE MAIN 2022: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page Step 3. Register for the exams with the required credentials. Submit. Advertisement Step 4. Fill the application form. Make the online payment for the fees. Submit. Candidates will have to pay Rs 600. For female candidates, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates, from India, the fee is Rs 325. For foreign students, it is Rs 3000. While for female, third gender, SC, ST, PwD candidates from abroad, the fee is Rs 1500.

