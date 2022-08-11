JEE Main Topper Dheeraj Says Self-Study, Time Management Helped Him Score 100 Percentile

A native of Telangana Dheeraj Kurukunda is one of the 24 students who have managed to secure a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2022. Unlike most of the candidates, for Dheeraj, the top rank did not come as a surprise. The 17-year-old, said he was confident of acing the exam, “I had worked hard for the exam and I knew that I did do well in it."

It was Dheeraj’s planned schedule and dedicated self-study that he believes helped him score the top rank. The topper claims he believes in self-study and he dedicatedly eight hours daily to it. “I had divided my timetable as per the three subjects. I would give two hours for each subject and for the remaining two hours I would revise a few of previously learned topics," he said.

Giving a few exam tips for the aspiring JEE Main candidates, Dheeraj asked students to try not to get panicked about the exams. “Take short breaks while giving time to self-study. A small break would not harm you and will help you in the long run," said Dheeraj, who loves playing Table Tennis and Carom and used games as his mindfulness routine.

He also asked students to work on their time-management skills. He said, “While the key is not to waste time during the exam preparation, one should also not force oneself to solve questing in a set time. Having targets like trying to solve a question in 30 seconds or so can lead to silly mistakes. So take your time with every question, while keeping an eye on time management." Dheeraj claims that he was supported by his family a lot while preparing for the exams.

The Covid-19-led restrictions and the move to online classes claims Dheeraj had helped him and allowed more time to self-study. “I feel my result has definitely improved due to it."

Preparing for JEE Advanced, he now is aiming to study computer science at IIT Bombay. A student of Narayana school, he has scored 99 percent in Physics, and 100 percent in Chemistry and Mathematics in his JEE Mains Session 2. For his JEE Main session one, he scored 100 percentile in all three subjects.

When asked if preparing for Board and JEE together was difficult, he said, “Most of my JEE preparation had finished by March. Following which I started preparing for boards, about two months before the exam." He added that for both the exams he prepared through NCERT mostly, along with mock test papers.

