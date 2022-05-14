JEE Mains 2022 Mathematics Important Sections from Class 11, 12 NCERT

With almost a month left for the first session for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, most candidates must have either completed their syllabus or are about the complete it. Questions of the engineering entrance exam are mostly from NCERT classes 11 and 12 books. The math paper is no different.

As per JEE Main toppers, NCERT books are the most important source of study. Focussing on NCERT syllabus should be the priority, says past years’ toppers. “It covers the entire syllabus. About 60-70 per cent of JEE Advanced is also from NCERT. Aspirants need to have a personal command over this part of the syllabus," says Vaibhav Vishal, who topped the JEE Main in 2021. He secured 100 percentile in the exam last year. Apart from NCERT books, candidates also rely on mock tests and previous years question papers.

Mathematics is the most scoring of all three subjects in the JEE Main. It is a subject based on calculations and formulae. The most important chapters of Maths for JEE Mains are:

Mathematical reasoning: With the right preparation, students can score 4 marks for sure.

Applications of trigonometry or heights and distances: This chapter offers the possibility of scoring 4 more marks.

Differential equations: This chapter, if practised well, can fetch you another 4 marks.

Progression and series: Students are usually familiar with this chapter. 4 marks, if done correctly.

3D planes: Practice it well. Getting two questions right can fetch you 8 marks.

Limits: The chapter presents a good opportunity to score another 4 marks.

Abovementioned are the chapters a student cannot afford to lose marks in.

JEE Main, Advanced: General Study Tips for Math

Bring a change in your mindset by developing a positive attitude towards the subject. Start your preparations early. Practice till the concepts become familiar. Do not engage in rote learning. Create a math dictionary. Pick up any good coaching material and solve it completely. Practice as many questions of different types as much as you can. Be fast at solving the problems. Time management is a very important factor.

-Authoured by Pooja Nayyar, HOD Mathematics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad

