JEE Mains 2022: Top Colleges Other Than IITs

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2022, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates must check the colleges accepting JEE Main score. (Representational Image)
National Testing Agency administered the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from July 25 through July 30.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are out today, on 7 July. Now the candidates who took the exam will be able to check their ranks and scores at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must check the colleges accepting JEE Main score to know about the seat intake of each college.

Here is the list of top NITs and Engineering colleges accepting JEE main score.

Candidates seeking admission to NITs can check the list of the participating 31 NITs among the top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores.

  1. National Institute of Technology, Agartala
  2. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
  3. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal
  4. National Institute of Technology, Calicut
  5. National Institute of Technology, Durgapur
  6. National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur
  7. Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur
  8. Dr B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
  9. National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
  10. National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
  11. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
  12. National Institute of Technology, Patna
  13. National Institute of Technology, Raipur
  14. National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
  15. National Institute of Technology, Silchar
  16. National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
  17. S V National Institute of Technology, Surat
  18. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
  19. National Institute of Technology, Trichy
  20. National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh
  21. National Institute of Technology, Warangal
  22. National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh
  23. National Institute of Technology Sikkim
  24. National Institute of Technology, Goa
  25. National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya
  26. National Institute of Technology, Nagaland
  27. National Institute of Technology, Manipur
  28. National Institute of Technology Mizoram
  29. National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand
  30. National Institute of Technology, Delhi
  31. National Institute of Technology, Pondicherry

National Testing Agency has already made available the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys (NTA). On August 3, the Agency released the tentative solutions for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2. National Testing Agency administered the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from July 25 through July 30.

Education and Careers Desk

