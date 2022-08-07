JEE Mains 2022: Top Colleges Other Than IITs

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are out today, on 7 July. Now the candidates who took the exam will be able to check their ranks and scores at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must check the colleges accepting JEE Main score to know about the seat intake of each college.

Here is the list of top NITs and Engineering colleges accepting JEE main score.

Candidates seeking admission to NITs can check the list of the participating 31 NITs among the top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores.

National Institute of Technology, Agartala Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal National Institute of Technology, Calicut National Institute of Technology, Durgapur National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur Dr B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur National Institute of Technology, Patna National Institute of Technology, Raipur National Institute of Technology, Rourkela National Institute of Technology, Silchar National Institute of Technology, Srinagar S V National Institute of Technology, Surat National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal National Institute of Technology, Trichy National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh National Institute of Technology, Warangal National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh National Institute of Technology Sikkim National Institute of Technology, Goa National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya National Institute of Technology, Nagaland National Institute of Technology, Manipur National Institute of Technology Mizoram National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand National Institute of Technology, Delhi National Institute of Technology, Pondicherry

National Testing Agency has already made available the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys (NTA). On August 3, the Agency released the tentative solutions for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2. National Testing Agency administered the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from July 25 through July 30.

