JEE, NEET 2022 Aspirants, Here's How You Can Create Your Own Timetable

With just a few months left for the JEE Main and NEET, it is time for students to gear up and prepare a timetable to bring in a consistency while studying. While physics, and chemistry is common for both engineering and medical entrance exam, math and biology are optional.

Knowing the exam pattern is of utmost importance while preparing a timetable. Although the division of questions is variable yet it is advisable that you lay more emphasis on topics which carry more weightage in exams. Go through previous years papers to understand the demand of the exam and prepare accordingly. Changes in NEET pattern need to be understood well.

Prepare a Timetable

Having a well-structured, realistic timetable is a must for any IIT-JEE and NEET aspirant because it will help you to organize your preparation. Make short notes of formulas and highlight important concepts while studying. This will not only help you to solve numerical at the end of the chapter but will also help you in your last-minute revisions.

In your timetable set aside time for attempting previous year question papers on a regular basis. This will not only train you to be quicker in answering questions and revising your topics, but you will also get an insight into the frequently asked topics and questions. Here are some other tips to follow while preparing for the exam:

Time Management: Divide your time equally. Each and every subject deserves your full concentration and focus. While you are writing the paper do not waste time on questions that you are not confident with. You should be able to manage your time and attempt maximum questions.

Understand Concepts: Major chunk of IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants try to understand the concepts of physics by solving the questions. However, it should be the other way round. You should focus more on concepts and try to understand the process of derivation. This will enable you to solve most of the questions related to that particular topic.

Follow a sequence while studying each topic like start by reading that chapter from NCERT book. While studying, try to understand the logic behind a particular derivation. In the end, take up some relevant questions or numerical and by solving them test your conceptual clarity.

Previous Year Question Papers: Worried, which topics are important from the exam’s viewpoint. Go through some of the previous year question papers to find out the weightage each topic carries.

Relevant Study Material: The books that you choose for your preparation are of utmost importance. So, be very careful while choosing them. You should preferably start studying topics from NCERT books because these books will provide you with clarity on various topics and they are written in very easy to understand language.

Revision: No matter how hard you practice or join the best coaching institute; all your learning fails if you do not revise what you have studied. The human brain is such that we tend to forget things if not gone through time and again. So, make it a habit to revise your day’s learning before going to bed. You can make use of mind maps for the same.

Use Analogies: Aspirants should make use of codes to remember important concepts. These help in long term retention of concepts because they help you to connect concepts to already existing concepts in your mind.

Make Use of Technology: We are very fortunate to have access to everything just at the click of the mouse. If you find it difficult to understand some topic then just Google it out. Watch YouTube videos and other tutorials related to that topic. There are various online platforms which you can follow for more quick and effective learning.

Mock Tests and Right Mentoring: Taking the mock tests will help you in self-evaluation. You will be able to analyze your situation and work on your flaws. A mock test will help you know your weaknesses and strengths. More Important to have a mentor who can help you in your SWOT analysis & accordingly help you to get the best out of your efforts.

Getting into Actual Exam Mindset: Once admit card are out then it is the time to train your brain for maximum out-put by acclimatizing it to actual exam slots. Even if you have taken at least 5 mocks in same slot & same timing you will be able to apply your learnings effectively & able to handle situation in actual exam in far better manner.

