JEE, NEET 2022: Section-Wise Important Topics & Books for Engineering & Medical Entrance Exams

Every year more than 25 lakhs applicants appear for JEE Main and NEET combined. As competition for admission into a course of choice in the desired college is very intense, preparation for JEE and NEET requires dedication, focus. Barring mathematics in JEE and biology in NEET. Both exams have several common subjects - physics, and chemistry. Among these many chapters are so important that they are asked multiple times during the entrance exam.

We have sum up all the important components of targeted JEE and NEET preparation for aspirants. Our preparation strategy should ensure that we are able to attempt all easy questions correctly in exams.

Physics

The physics section is often the trickiest section as the questions are conceptual with numerical applications too. Mechanics is the largest section. The trick to preparing for Physics requires you to master the syllabus of class 11th as approximately 60 per cent of physics paper is based on topics from the class. This includes mechanics, magnetism, electricity etc.

The topics from class 12 are relatively easy and have lesser weightage but an important part of the right prep strategy is you have to target all easy questions so you need to cover the basics of all Chapters.

Books to prepare physics include -

— Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma

— NCERT (Textbook) Physics- Class 11 and 12

— D.C. Pandey Objective Physics

— Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

— Problems in General Physics by I.E. Irodov

— Previous Year Papers

Chemistry

Chemistry is the section where your ROI can be the best. It is divided into three sub-sections — physical, organic, and inorganic chemistry. The candidates can find one of these difficult, and that must not be the criteria to ignore the subject as such.

Questions in chemistry require a balance of analytical and memorization skills. For instance, questions in physical chemistry are purely analytical, inorganic chemistry has questions that require memorization while organic chemistry has questions that often form a balance between the two.

Important topics to focus on for are - the mole concept, the periodic table, general organic chemistry, coordination chemistry, and chemical bonding.

Books to refer to prepare Chemistry are as given below:

— NCERT (Textbook) Chemistry

— Physical Chemistry by O.P Tandon

— Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd

— Modern ABC for Chemistry for Class 11 and 12

— Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J.D. Lee

— Previous Years Papers

Mathematics

The Math section is all about practice. Candidates who have command over concepts and have practiced enough questions will easily do well in this section. The candidates should always begin with their conceptual clarity and analyze where they stand in the application of concepts.

The maths in JEE has different sections like- Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry, 3D Geometry and Vectors etc. The candidates must focus on the most important and most scoring sections first then begin to prepare other sections. The essential books for the preparation are as follows:

— NCERT textbooks of class 11 and 12

— Differential Calculus for IIT-JEE and Integral Calculus for IIT-JEE by Amit Agarwal

— Calculus and Analytical Geometry by Thomas and Finney

— Problems in Calculus of One Variable by I.A. Maron

— Previous Year Papers

Biology

It is most important and critical to get good scores in NEET exam as 50 per cent of exam weightage is on Biology (Botany & Zoology)

Genetics, Cell Biology, Morphology, Ecology & Environment, Reproduction, Basics of Biotechnology, Physiology of Animals & Plants are few of the important topics for NEET. Biology is the most important section of the NEET, to prepare you can refer to the following books:

— NCERT (Textbook) Biology for Class 11 and 12

— Trueman’s Biology- Volume 1 and Volume 2

— Objective Biology- Dinesh

— Biology by Pradeep’s Publication

— Biology by GRB Bathla’s Publication

— Previous Year Papers (Most Important)

Having understood the important topics and resources for IIT JEE and NEET Exam, you can devise your winning strategy to crack these exams.

