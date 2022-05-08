JEECUP Extends UPJEE Application Correction Window Deadline

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has opened the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022 application form correction window on May 7. As per the new schedule, the last day to make corrections to the application form is May 12. Candidates who have already applied for the exam and want to make amendments to their JEECUP 2022 application form can visit the official website – jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022 is a state level examination conducted by Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh for admission in diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic) in the participating institutes

UP JEE 2022: How to make corrections?

Here are the step-by-step process that candidates can follow if they wish to make corrections in their application form of JEECUP 2022.

Candidates first have to visit the official website – jeecup.nic.in. Now, candidates have to click on the “JEECUP correction form" link. A new log-in page will open in which they have to enter their application number, password, and security pin. After entering the credentials, click on the “Sign in" button. JEECUP application form 2022 will appear on the screen. Candidates have to select those particulars that are needed to be corrected. At last, candidates have to click on the “Submit" button.

The JEECUP 2022 exam which will be a multiple-choice questions will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will be a total of 100 marks. The exams are scheduled for June 6 to 10, 2022. The test will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group or four in total. According to the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 and the result will be announced on June 17. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15.

