JEST 2022 Applications for PhD Programmes Close Today, Exam on March 13

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) will close the application process for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2022 today, January 18. The last date for payment of application fees is also today. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at jest.org.in. JEST 2022 will be held on March 13 for admissions to PhD or integrated PhD programmes in physics or theoretical computer science or neuroscience or computational biology.

The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections — A, B, and C. While part A will have 10 questions, B will have 15 and C will have 25 questions. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. In sections A and B, 3 marks will be given for every correct answer, and in section 1 mark will be awarded. There is no negative marking in section B, one-third marks will be deducted in section C for every incorrect answer and 1 in section A will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

Among the participating institutes include IGCAR, IISc, ICTS, IISER Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata, Mohali, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Homi Bhabha National Institute, etc.

JEST 2022: Eligibility

Candidates must have completed their masters along with graduation. Applicants who are expecting to complete their final examinations of their ongoing course by August 2022 are also eligible to appear for the JEST 2022. Institutes participating in the entrance exam have their own eligibility criteria for admission in PhD / integrated PhD programmes.

JEST 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEST

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application form

Step 3: Register yourself using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form. Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

JEST 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 800 whereas SC, ST, and female candidates will have to give Rs 400.

