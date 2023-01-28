The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi is expected to release the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2023 soon. Once it is released, candidates who are going to appear for the board exam this year can check and download their admit cards from the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To access the JAC hall tickets, candidates will have to submit a valid email id and password on the portal.

As per the official exam timetable, the JAC Class 10 exams will be held from March 13 to April 3 this year. While the JAC Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The Jharkhand Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm and the JAC Class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

The council has released the JAC Class 10 and 12 model/sample paper 2023 on the main site for students to download and prepare for the upcoming exams. Even the detailed Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 timetable is currently available on the main page.

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link provided for admit cards on the main page, once it is released.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to log in using their registered Email ID and Password.

Step 4: The JAC (Class 10 or 12) admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the JAC hall ticket

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for examination purpose and further use.

On the day of the exam, students are advised to bring along the JAC admit card. Without the JAC (Class 10 or 12) admit card, students will not get entry into the examination hall. It is to be noted that students appearing for the Board exam need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. At least 33 per cent marks in aggregate are also required to pass the JAC board exam.

