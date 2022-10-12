Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Exam Date: When Will JAC Conduct Exams?

With most state and central boards announcing their exam dates, lakhs of students are awaiting Jharkhand Board to announce its date sheet too. The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to hold class 10th and class 12th exams from March 4, 2023. The exam schedule will be released on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in soon. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet.

In the year 2022, the board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 20. The examinations were conducted in two shifts. However, this year the examinations will be conducted in a single shift. Only those students will be able to appear in this examination who have registered for the board examinations.

In 2022, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam for whom more than 1900 exam centres were set up. This is the highest number of exam centres ever set up in the state for boards. Earlier in 2021, over 1300 examination centers were set up for both matriculation and intermediate exams.

Out of the total number registered to appear for the Jharkhand board exams, around 4 lakhs appeared for the matriculation examination and about 3 lakh candidates for the inter exam. Both the class 10th and 12th exams were conducted simultaneously.

This year, as many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the inter exam and 3,99,010 in the matric exam. In 2021, these exams were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) evaluated the marks of students using an alternate marking scheme.

Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent in the Jharkhand Board exam to pass it, however, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment exams. Those who fail the compartment exam will have to repeat the year.

