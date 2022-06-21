Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How Many Marks Needed to Pass, How Much Did Toppers Get?

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be announcing the class 10 and class 12 science stream results today, June 21. The results will be announced via a press conference at 2:30 pm. Pupils who had appeared in JAC matric and inter exam will be able to view their results on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Once the marksheets are made available by JAC, students will be able to download them using their login credentials such as roll numbers. This year, as many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the inter exam and 3,99,010 in the matric exam. In 2021, these exams were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. JAc evaluated the marks of students using an alternate marking scheme.

JAC class 10th, 12th result 2022: Passing marks

Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the Jharkhand Board exam to pass it, however, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exam will have to repeat the year.

JAC class 10th, 12th result 2022: Past 3 year toppers

Jharkhand Academic Council has not released the toppers list for the last two years. The toppers list was last released in 2019. In class 10, Manish Kumar Katiyar had topped the exam by scoring 490 marks. While Kundan Kumar stood second having secured 488 marks in total. Ayush Kumar Hind came third with 488 marks. In class 12, Radheshyam Saha topped the science stream result with 89.8 per cent or 448 marks, and Smita Raj came in second with 446 marks.

JAC 10th, 12th results 2022: Past year pass percentages

In 2021, as many as 86.89 per cent or 76,590 students had passed the class 12 exam in science. Out of the total of 56,445 passed with first division, 19,927 in second division and 218 in the third division. Last year, the 12th result was prepared by giving 80 per cent weightage to 11th annual examination and 20 per cent weightage to 12th practical. The 12th board exam were cancelled due to Covid-19 and merit list was not released as well.

For class 10, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board in 2021 was 95.93 percent. More than 2.70 lakh students cleared with the first division whereas about 1.33 lakh with the second division and 11,069 with the third division. In 2020 the pass percentage was 75.01 percent. In 2020, the pass percentage was 75.01per cent and in 2019, it was 59.56 per cent.

