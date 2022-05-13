Jharkhand Board Cancels Exam After Class 11 Maths, Biology Papers Leak

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), issued a notice announcing the cancellation of mathematics and biology exams for Class XI. The decision comes after several reports of paper leak surfaced online, on Monday. Taking immediate action, the JAC issued the notice on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the cancelled exams will be conducted in June, along with the Term II examinations. Notably, the pattern of the test paper will remain the same.

“As soon as the information of paper leak reached us through media, we cancelled the exams. The retest of the cancelled paper will be conducted along with term II," JAC secretary Maheep Singh told Times Of India. He further assured that a probe has been initiated in this matter, and strict actions will be taken against the guilty.

Reportedly, the students have welcomed JAC’s decision to cancel the exams, as they believe everyone should get a chance of fair marking. However, some of them are a bit too stressed as the cancelled paper will be held along with term II exams, making it quite hectic for them.

The JAC paper leak comes days after the BPSC prelims paper leak case. The preliminary test for state civil services examination was held on Sunday, May 8,x and it was also cancelled the same day after the question paper was leaked. More than 6 lakh candidates had enrolled for BPSC exam, which was held for recruitment to 802 posts in Bihar’s civil services. This exam was earlier deferred twice owing to the Covid 19 pandemic.

A probe was made in this case, and the Economic Offences Unit (EoU) of Bihar police on May 10 arrested four people including principal and controller of Veer Kunwar Singh College (VKSC) Ara and the block development officer (BDO) of Barhara block (Bhojpur district) in connection with the BPSC question paper leak case.

