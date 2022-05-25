Jharkhand Board Not to Have Written Exam till Class 2, Two-term Exams for Classes 3 to 7

Jharkhand Academic Council has decided to change the way it conducts exams. The Jharkhand Board will conduct the exams for students in classes 3 to class 7 on the lines of matriculation and intermediate format. Thus, for class 3 to 7 too, there will be two exams in a year with the first exam being an objective-type question paper. In the second shift the paper will have to answer long-form questions.

Unlike boards, both the shifts will be conducted with a gap of 15 minutes on the same day, as reported by Live Hindustan. The report said the annual examination for the students of Class 3 to Class 7 will start after the summer vacations.

Both the shifts will be 40 marks each. The time duration for each shift is 1 hour and 30 minutes. Apart from this, students will also be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. While the academic council has not announced a timetable for the Class 3 to Class 7 exams yet, they are expected to start after June 7. Soon after the completion of the June examination, the board will start a new session from July onwards.

Meanwhile, JAC has also decided to scrap the written examination for the students of Classes 1 and 2. They will be evaluated with an oral test. Students can even opt to answer in their regional language during the oral examination. The questions will also be framed in the same language that a student picks before the examination.

The decision has been taken after the impact on the education system due to COVID-19. The academic council believes that as students spent their foundation years at home, they might find it difficult to understand Hindi and therefore, the relaxation has been given to them.

The boards across India have opted for a new type of assessment. Since schools have been closed for months due to covid-19, classes were being held online. Students across the country have reported learning losses. Azim Premji Foundation survey revealed that 92 per cent of the children have lost at least one language ability, while 82 per cent have lost math skills.

