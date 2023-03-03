Jharkhand Cabinet Nod to Amendments in Staff Selection Exam Rules

The Jharkhand cabinet approved amendments to various rules related to the staff selection commission examination, including doing away with a clause that disallowed candidates with academic certificates from institutions outside the state, to appear in the test.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, the cabinet gave its nod to the amendments, which among other changes, added Hindi, English, and Sanskrit to the list of languages for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission examination, taking the total number of languages to 15.

In another decision, the council of ministers cleared a proposal to hike cash rewards to players in national and international sports competitions, officials said.

The reward for winning a gold medal in the Olympics has been enhanced to Rs 5 crore from the earlier Rs 2 crore, they said. It also approved providing cash incentives of up to Rs 3 lakh, besides laptops and mobiles to the toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

