Jharkhand Class 10, Class 12 Exam Schedule Is Out. Check Here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the schedule of Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examination 2022. The annual examinations of both classes will be held in offline mode from March 24 while adhering to Covid-19 protocols. JAC officials are now busy making all the necessary arrangements to hold the examinations safely.

Nearly 8 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 will appear in the Jharkhand board examinations 2022 in the state. JAC, which is responsible for holding the board examination, has already released the schedule.

The examination will be held in two shifts for both classes. For Class 10, the first shift will be from 9:45 am to 11:20 am and the second shift will be from 11:25 am to 01:05 pm.

The first shift examination of Class 12 will be held from 2 pm to 3:35 pm while the second shift examination will be conducted from 3:40 pm to 5:20 pm. This is being done to ensure proper adherence to Covid guidelines and norms.

JAC Matriculation Exam 2022 Schedule

March 24: ITI and other vocational subjects

March 26: Commerce and Home Science

March 28: Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargania

March 30: Urdu, Bangla, Odia

April 2: Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Santhali and Oraon

April 5: Music

April 7: Social Science

April 9: Hindi A and Hindi B

April 12: Science

April 16: Maths

April 18: Sanskrit

April 20: English

JAC Intermediate Exam 2022 Schedule

March 24: Vocational Subjects

March 26: Elective Language Compulsory Arts and Additional Language Science and Vocation

March 28: Compulsory core language arts and Hindi A, Hindi B, mother tongue and English A

March 29: Arts Compulsory Core Language Science and Speech, Hindi A, Hindi B, and English A

March 30: Music

April 2: Computer Science Science and Commerce, Psychology Arts

April 5: Economics Science & Commerce, Anthropology Arts

April 7: Philosophy Arts

April 8: Physics and Accountancy

April 9: History

April 12: Geology Science, Business Studies, Business and Home Science Arts

April 16: Biology, Business Mathematics, Speech and Sociology Arts

April 18: Economics Arts

April 19: Chemistry and Entrepreneurship

April 20: Geography Arts

April 22: Mathematics and Statistics Arts, Science and Commerce

April 25: Political Science Arts

Direct Link to download exam schedule – https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/jac-12×35-1.pdf

JAC has said that the students will be able to download their admit cards from March 1 on JAC’s website.

