Jindal Global Business School Launches 1 Year MBA For Experienced Business Professionals

Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) launched fully residential one-year global MBA in business analytics for experienced business professionals. The programme will be fully residential and will be delivered at the JGU campus in Sonipat, Haryana.

The varsity claims that this degree programme has been designed based on an extensive discussion with top analytics recruiters and understanding their underlying need for professionals with an integrated view of both analytics and management.

Through this programme, students will acquire globally relevant business and analytical skills through an intensive experiential immersion programme at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, claims the varsity. It added that understanding the current need for an industry integrated curriculum, this programme will be led by industry experts, bringing their deep knowledge of cutting-edge technology platforms and industry domains into the MBA classroom.

In this programme, the training and certifications from Amazon Web Services Academy and SAP University Alliance will train students with the necessary tools and techniques for business analytics, thereby helping make them industry-ready.

Announcing the launch of the programme founding vice-chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar said, “With a distinctively designed -year curriculum, our global MBA in business analytics is all set to create a benchmark in the education sector with a comprehensive approach towards delivery of the curriculum related to business analytics. After the successful completion of the programme, the students will be able to address and analyse a wide-range of issues in the context of business analytics".

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, dean of Jindal Global Business School said, “This high-impact one-year MBA programme will be co-delivered by top industry practitioners and our research-active in-house faculty members, ensuring cutting-edge content in our MBA classrooms. Our one-year global MBA would not only prepare its participants for a great career in the rapidly growing area of business analytics, but it would also provide a solid return-on-investment for the participants".

Professor Meenakshi Tomar, associate dean of the programme at Jindal Global Business School said, “The unique one-year global MBA offers engaged learning for leadership and influencing skills with exclusive collaborations with top industry practitioners and corporates. The sector remains promising from a job perspective, and the programme delivery assures a comprehensive curriculum".

