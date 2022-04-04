Jio Institute Appoints Caltech Professor Dr Guruswami Ravichandran as Provost

Jio Institute, a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, has appointed Prof. Guruswami Ravichandran from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as the Provost. Prof. Ravichandran will join Jio Institute as its founding Provost and Professor of Engineering, on July 1, 2022.

Dr Ravichandran holds a PhD. in engineering and MS in engineering both from Brown University, USA, and a BE (honors) degree in mechanical engineering from regional engineering college NIT Trichy. He is a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, foreign Member Academia Europaea, among others. He received Warner T. Koiter Medal, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, William M. Murray Lecture Award, Society for Experimental Mechanics, Chevalier de l’ordre des Palmes Academiques, Republic of France, among many other awards and recognition for his contribution to research and teaching.

From 2015 to 2021, he served as the Otis Booth Leadership Chair of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech. He also served as the Director of the Graduate Aerospace Laboratories at the California Institute of Technology (GALCIT) from 2009 to 2015.

Commenting on Dr. Ravichandran’s appointment, Nita Ambani, founder chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “It gives me pleasure to welcome Dr. Ravichandran in the Jio Institute and Reliance family. I am sure we all will immensely benefit from his vast experience in academia and that he will accelerate our mission of preparing the next generation of global leaders, who can contribute to the advancement of India and the world. With faculty drawn from top-notch institutions across the world, Jio Institute is envisioned to be global while retaining its Indian essence."

Jio Institute has also announced admissions to its Postgraduate certificate programmes in the emerging areas of artificial intelligence and data science and digital media and marketing communications. These one-year full-time programmes will be delivered by leading academicians from globally reputed universities and industry thought leaders. They will be offered from Jio Institute’s campus at Navi Mumbai. Both the programmes require the candidate to have a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA in a bachelor’s degree and after that work experience of at least eighteen months. Jio Institute is also offering scholarships of up to 100 per cent on the tuition fees for deserving candidates.

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

