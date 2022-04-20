Jio Institute Starts Admissions to PG in AI & Data Science, Digital Media & Marketing Communications

Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence & data science and digital media & marketing communications. The PGP in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instill theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society. The PGP in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving, and communicating with them, claims the institute.

The AI & DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science, IT, mathematics, Statistics, or Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

Jio Institute Admissions: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jioinstitute.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply now’

Step 3: Fill form, submit the fee

Candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 2500.

Applicants will have to appear for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and a section on writing skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE® test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, and performance in JET, and personal interview, said the institute.

The programme mentors for Digital Media & Marketing Communications are ViceChancellor, Dr. Dipak Jain, Former Dean, Kellogg School of Management, USA, Former Dean, INSEAD, France, and Dr. Frank Mulhern, Associate Dean of Research and Executive Director of Academic Programs in San Francisco, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University, USA.

The programme mentors for Artificial Intelligence & Data Science are Dr. Larry Birnbaum Professor, Computer Science, Northwestern University, USA and Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Center of Excellence in AI/ML, Reliance Jio. Faculty at Jio Institute comprises academic scholars and thought leaders from globally renowned institutions such as MIT, Northwestern University, NTU, Singapore, Georgia State University, University of Houston, USA, Allen Institute for AI, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA, etc.

