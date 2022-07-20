Jio Institute Welcomes First Batch, Foreign Nationals too Join to Study in India

Jio Institute, a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, is commencing its first academic sessions. Its foundational batch, the institute has already started receiving applications from students all across the world. Not just in India but students from over four nations have joined the institute in its first batch itself.

The first cohort of Jio Institute’s PGP has a healthy mix of geographic and gender diversity. The cohort hails from 19 Indian states and four countries outside India including South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal, and Ghana. The batch comprises students from academically diverse disciplines including engineering, science, arts, commerce, mass media, and management.

Read | ‘Eminence’ Tag to Jio Institute ‘Courageous’ Decision, Says Arvind Panagariya

Advertisement

The institute in its first year is offering two courses, Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, and Digital Media & Marketing Communications. The classes will begin on July 21. The institute welcomed its founding batch of students at an inaugural programme held on Wednesday, July 20.

The founding class possesses an average work experience of about four years in diverse fields including advertising, automotive, banking, construction, digital media, edtech, fintech, healthcare, information technology, logistics, microfinance, oil gas, pharma, telecom, government, NGO and so on.

Addressing the first batch of students at the institute, Neeta Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries addressed students.

“Class of 2023, Each one of you has the potential and responsibility, of shaping not just your country’s future, but the future of our planet. So make every moment matter, and every day count. Learn with passion. Imagine without fear," she said in her address.

“Every batch of an institution is special, as they contribute to the growth and cultural fabric of these institutions. But the first one is always extra special. They do not just contribute, they help envision, and imagine an infinite possibility," said the philanthropist.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.