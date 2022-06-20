J&K: Army Establishes Flag Post in Govt School Under 'Operation Sadbhavna'

The Army on Sunday established a flag post at a government school in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’. In line with the Union government’s policy of establishing national symbols across government buildings, 130 AD Regiment of Chinar Air Defence Brigade established a flag post at government school, B K Pora under operation Sadbhavna, an army spokesperson said here.

This is a part of the initiative by Chinar Air Defence Brigade wherein construction of national flag posts in 10 government schools in far flung areas of Budgam district in central Kashmir is planned, the spokesperson said. The construction of the flag post was received with enthusiasm by students and teachers of the school, he said.

The spokesperson said a small event was also organised where school principal Sabeela Rahman thanked the Education Department and Army for establishing the flag post and creating an atmosphere of positivity and integrating young children into the national mainstream.

Commander Chinar Air Defence Brigade Brigadier Tarun Narula attended the flag hoisting ceremony and thanked the school staff for providing a positive and conducive environment for successful conduct of the event. To motivate the students in making physical fitness a way of life, few sports items were also provided to the head boy of the school, the spokesperson said.

