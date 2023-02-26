Home » News » education-career » J&K: Teacher Suspended for Writing Anti-government Posts on Social Media

J&K: Teacher Suspended for Writing Anti-government Posts on Social Media

Joginder Singh, a teacher at a school in Chanderkot, was running four Facebook pages as a socio-political activist to conceal his real identity

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 13:32 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The teacher was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him (Representative image)
A government school teacher in Ramban district was suspended on Friday for criticising government policies on social media, officials said.

Joginder Singh, a teacher at a school in Chanderkot, was running four Facebook pages as a socio-political activist to conceal his real identity, they said.

He was criticising government policies and posting anti-government posts on these accounts, they said.

He was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 26, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 13:32 IST
