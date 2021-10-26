JKBoSE 12th Datesheet for Jammu Winter Zone, Kashmir Division Released at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 12 board exams datesheet for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions on the official website — jkbose.nic.in. The datesheet for all streams including science, arts, commerce, and home science has been released by the board. The JKBOSE class 12 board exams will commence from November 9 and continue till December 4.

The exams will be held in offline mode, however, students will need a letter of consent from their parents to appear for the exams which they have to carry while appearing for the exams. Only those students will be allowed to enter the exam centre. All the supervisory staff and officials have been directed to be vaccinated before the exam commences.

>JKBoSE Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions datesheet 2020-21

November 9 - General English

November 13 — Vocational Subjects: IT and ITES, Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Security/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Physical Education and Sports/Telecomm

November 16 — Physics, Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration, Human Development, Business Mathematics, Public Administration

November 18 — Geology/Biotechnology, Microbiology/Bio-chemistry, Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Dogri/Punjabi/Bhoti, Business Studies

November 21 — Chemistry, Arabic/Persian, Sanskrit/Economics, Clothing for the family, Entrepreneurship Economics

November 25 — Geography (for both science and arts), Psychology/Music, Philosophy/Education, Extension Education

November 30 — Biology (Botany and Zoology)/Statistics, Political Science, Statistics, Accountancy

December 4 — Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Litreature,

The exam centre will be specified on the admit card of the students. Students must carry their hall ticket to the centre. Further, the external practical exams will be conducted by the respective affiliated institutes at their own level before the commencement of the theory exams. They will have to submit the award rolls internal and external practicals to the Joint Secretary of JKBoSE.

All the superintendents and heads of institutions of exam centres will have to ensure complete sanitisation of campuses, desks, exam halls, toilets on a daily basis. The seating arrangement should be made so that every second desk is left vacant to maintain social distancing. All heads, staff, and students are required to wear masks at all times. Thermal screening, oximeters, first aid boxes, and sanitisers must be available at the exam hall, the official notice read. It also advised students to bring their own water bottles and asked the head of institutions to provide a separate facility for students showing any kind of symptoms.

This year, JKBoSE has reduced the syllabus of classes 12 by 30 per cent. It has also increased the number of exam centres to maintain social distancing protocols.

