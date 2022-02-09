JKBOSE Results: Girls Toppers in All Streams as 75 Pc Students Clear Class 12 Exam

Girls swept the top positions in all streams as 75 per cent of the 72,000 candidates passed the 12th class examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) in Kashmir valley last November. According to the gazzettte notification issued by the BOSE, girls took the first position in Science, Commerce and Home Science streams.

Arusa Parvaiz, a student of Kashmir Harvard School in Srinagar, bagged the first position in Science stream as well as overall, scoring 499 marks out of 500. In Science stream, 238 students shared the top 10 positions and had scored marks in excess of 98 per cent.

Tabinda Jan, also from Kashmir Harvard, bagged the first position in Commerce stream with 497 marks. There were 33 students sharing top 10 positions in Commerce stream. Adeeba Muzammil of Government Girls Higher Secondary Kothibagh bagged the first position in Arts stream with 496 marks.

Advertisement

In Home Science stream, Sahila Nabi bagged the first position with 495 marks. Out of 72,180 candidates, 54,075 were declared successful which included 23,573 who had scored more than 75 per cent marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.