JKCET 2022 Registrations Open at jkbopee.gov.in, Last Date to Apply April 7

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has started the registration process for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance also known as JKCET. Those interested can apply through the official website of JKBOPEE at www.jkbopee.gov.in. The last date of registration for JKCET 2022 is April 7. The JKCET 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 22.

CET shall consist of a single paper with three sections comprising physics,

chemistry and mathematics with 180 questions (60 questions from each section) with a time duration of three hours. The questions shall be multiple choice objective types with one mark each. There will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer. The medium of the test will be English only. The question paper shall be objective type containing multiple-choice questions. A candidate having scored less than 10 marks in the Entrance Test or as may be benchmark fixed by the Board will not be considered for admission.

The entrance exam will be held at the centres as may be specified by the Board in the cities of Srinagar and Jammu only. The Test Centre once allotted will not be changed under any circumstances.

JKCET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates have to first visit the JKCET 2022 official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2. Then go to the homepage, and click on the CET Engineering tab

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Upload required documents

Step 5. Pay the application fee in online mode

Step 6. Submit the application form and take print out.

JKCET 2022: Fee

Those who want to register can follow these steps. The JKCET 2022 application fee is Rs 1200. Candidates can pay the application fee using net banking, credit card, or debit card.

JKCET 2022: Documents Needed

— Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh a

— Qualifying (10+2) marks certificate

— Date of Birth Certificate

— Reserved category certificate, if any

— TFW certificate on the prescribed proforma

JKCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Domicile: To apply for the test the candidates have a domicile certificate of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh, however, in respect of candidates of UT of Ladakh, an ST certificate issued by the Competent Authority of Ladakh shall be treated as a domicile certificate.

Education: Further, the candidate should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised statutory board with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects and with at least 45 per cent marks. Further, 40 per cent passing marks is required for the candidates who are from the Open Merit Category including the children of defense personnel, children of paramilitary force, children of J&K police personnel and candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports, and candidates belonging to SC/ST and other socially and educationally backward classes.

Interested candidates can contact the Help Desk of the BOPEE’s I.T. section at 0194-2437647 / 0194-2433590 / 0191-2479371 / 0191-2470102 and/or email helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com during office hours and working days only, as notified by JKBOPEE.

