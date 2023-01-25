J&K's 'Biz' Kids: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha Lauds 75,000 Young Entrepreneurs in Making

On the eve of Republic Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over certificates to selected youths who have availed the facility to start their own business venture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said the administration is fully committed to youth entrepreneurship and ensuring self-employment opportunities.

“We have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development of Jammu and Kashmir and to meet the aspirations of young people. Mission Youth, JKRLM and other government agencies, along with the J and K Bank, is helping thousands of new entrepreneurs set up businesses. The drive during ‘Back to Village’ and ‘My Town My Pride’ created a new record enabling 75,000 young entrepreneurs to start a new chapter of their life while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Sinha said.

During the Back 2 Village-4 and My Town My Pride 2.0 campaign period started by the government of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 27, 2022 and November 28, 2022, respectively, banks in the United Territory organized employment generation camps as per directives of the Government.

The campaign was aimed at creating awareness among local youth about various financial schemes and products for establishment/expansion of business units/enterprises.

The banks were able to set up around 6,600 counters/camps during the campaign period. Camps were held in all district of the Jammu and Kashmir, including the backward areas of Doda, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Kathua, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Kulgam and Anantnag.

Through these camps about 60,000 loan cases were sourced by banks under various schemes (indigenous/government sponsored) which culminated in providing employment opportunities to around 75,000 beneficiaries.

In both the campaigns, beneficiaries have been able to set up business ventures largely under following segments:

Manufacturing Services Retail and wholesale trade Transport Allied agricultural sectors (like poultry, diary, animalhusbandry, fisheriesetc) Agri infra

Aware of its role for upliftment of various socio economic sectors of the UT of J&K and living up to the expectations of Jammu and Kashmir government, the J&K Bank has been the largest contributor in providing credit to unemployed youth, including women during the campaign period. The J&K Bank organized setting up of 2,627 counters/camps in backward districts of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Bandipore, Kupwara and Kulgam.

A look at the lead districts in terms of persons benefitted during the campaign period. Pulwama has created a new history by providing opportunities to 7,324 youth to become entrepreneurs.

Besides, to empower and encourage women a notable number of women entrepreneurs, comprising around 15% of the total number of persons benefitted, were covered during the campaign period. Major activities for women beneficiaries included:

Handicrafts

Retail Trading

Artisan activities like crewel/Embroidery, etc.

Allied agri activities

Computerized Desk top publishing

Cyber Café

Beauty Parlour

Boutique/ Tailoring

Training Institute

Manufacturing & services

“I salute the hard work of all our youth who have helped build a new Jammu Kashmir. Administration will ensure aspirations, creativity and enterprise of every youth are realized and they are empowered. We have been steadfast in our resolve to provide self-employment opportunity to youth and last year under PMEGP, Jammu and Kashmir was ranked as top performer in the country for setting up maximum units and generating maximum employment opportunities," Sinha said.

