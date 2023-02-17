Home » News » education-career » JMI Invites Application for Digital Marketing, Beautician Training and Other Skill Based Short Term Courses

JMI Invites Application for Digital Marketing, Beautician Training and Other Skill Based Short Term Courses

The programmes will include basics of digital marketing, tailoring and embroidery training, beautician training, computer hardware and networking, and bakery training

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The last date to register for the three months skill-based short-term courses is March 20 (File Photo)
The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today announced that the last date to register for the three months skill-based short-term courses is March 20.

The short-term courses will be conducted in online/offline mode with an evening batch for working professionals with placement support.

The registration process for the three months skill-based short-term courses has now begun by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). these courses will cater to professionals/ job seekers/ school dropouts/ university students, and more. The programmes will include basics of digital marketing, tailoring and embroidery training, beautician training, computer hardware and networking, and bakery training.

The basics of digital marketing course will cost Rs 5,000 and the basics of web designing will cost Rs 8,000. Both courses will be conducted in online mode. The other six courses will be conducted in offline mode.

The fee structure for basics of tailoring and embroidery, beautician training, computer hardware and networking, and bakery training is Rs 3,000. On the other hand the fee structure for Advanced tailoring and advanced embroidery training is Rd 6,000.

CIE has also developed an understanding with “Job Hai" a Naukri Group venture, to provide placement support to enrolled students.

