JNU, ABVP-led Students Clash with Security Guards Over Release of Fellowship Funds

Students from Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) and right-wing students association, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who were demanding release of scholarship funds were allegedly hit by security staff on campus. The ABVP members blamed the administration said the security guards had attacked the students who were demanding the seeking the release of research fellowship funds by the JNU administration, which they claimed they had received for over a year.

The ABVP president along with a visually impaired student were allegedly injured following clash with security guards at JNU, the student organisation claimed. Around a dozen students have been hurt in the assault, the right-wing group said.

“Today students ‘gheraoed’ the administration office regarding the issue of fellowship and scholarship. Students said that the university administration has been ignoring their demands for the release of fellowships and scholarships for a long time," ABVP president Rohit Kumar said.

The right wing student group also took to social media platform, Twitter, sharing a video of the clash between the security guards and the students. “After exposing the corruption of the Rector of JNU, when the ABVP JNU activists were agitating for the stalled scholarship of JNU students for years, the goons of the Rector posted as the security guard of JNU attacked the students," tweeted the BJP-linked students’ association.

“The JNU administration carried out a violent attack on the students to suppress the scholarship scam. The students were badly beaten up by the administration by ordering the security staff," Kumar added. A total of 12 students, including four female students, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, ABVP activist Ambuj said. A dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops, the firm tasked with managing security on the JNU campus, attacked them on the order of administration, said he.

The students claimed they are not getting their non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) and the JRF funds. The students who were allegedly hit by the security guard said will submit a complaint to the Delhi Police soon. A senior police officer, however, said neither a PCR call was received regarding the incident nor a complaint has been received at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station. “Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint we receive," the officer said.

— with inputs from PTI

