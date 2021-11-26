JNU Admissions 2021: JNUEE UG Results Awaited, Students Demand Clarity

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 result is yet to be announced. The exam was conducted by National Testing Agency from September 20 to 23 and the answer key was released on October 11. Its been a month since the answer key was released, candidates are yet to get their results for undergraduate admission.

Those who took the exam are anxiously waiting for their results. The candidates have been raising their concerns and demanding to provide an expected date for the result declaration on social media.

A user has tagged the President of JNU ABVP and tweeted, “is there any news on campus regarding the dates for when #JNUEE2021 results will be possibly declared?"

Another student asked about the ongoing PhD interviews. He further wrote, “Now even BHU results are out, even though their exams were conducted after JNUEE. Same with #DUET. Can you please voice our grievances, because the administration is clearly not paying heed to our plea?"

A third student tweeted, “JNUEE 2021 was conducted in the month of September but the result is still awaited." He further tagged DG NTA and asked to at least provide an expected date of declaration of results.

Meanwhile, the varsity has finally declared the JNUEE result for MA, MSc and MCA programmes today on November 26. The university will also publish a merit list based on the marks secured by the applicants in the JNUEE 2021.

The result for other courses is expected to be released soon. Though the university didn’t announce the exact date for the release of results, NTA is expected to release results at the earliest.

The JNUEE is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes. While admission to UG and PG courses are offered on the basis of the entrance exam only, the PhD admission also comprises a viva-voce. The merit list for PhD course is prepared by giving 30 per cent weightage to the viva and the remaining 70 per cent to the entrance test. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more updates

