JNU Admissions First Cut-off List at jnu.ac.in Today: How to Download, What's Next?

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to release its first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses today, October 17. This is the first time that JNU will be enrolling students based on their CUET score. Every year, JNU enrolls students based on JNUEE and class 12 marks. The merit list once released will be available at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

As soon as the varsity releases its merit list, the seat-blocking process will begin. Students will be eligible to select seats till October 19, as per the schedule released by JNU. Seats left vacant after blocking will be offered in the second merit list which is scheduled to be out on October 22.

JNU Cut-off List: How to Check

Step 1: Visit jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the merit list/cut-off list link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: The list will be available

Not just undergraduate courses but the Certificate of Proficiency (COP) will also be enrolling students based on the CUET score.

There will be a total of three merit or cut-off lists for admission to JNU. The third list is scheduled to be released on October 27. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university.

Students who have scored marks equal to or more than the cut-off will have to apply for pre-enrolment registrations and pay fee. The last day for this is October 29. The selected candidates will then have to visit the varsity to get their documents verified between November 1 to November 4, as per the official notice.

JNU administration has decided to start the new sessions from November 7 onwards. The admission process will be concluded before the same.

Earlier, the JNU teachers’ organization, JNUTA, had passed a resolution urging the university to withdraw CUET and go back to the earlier process but the varsity continued with the central exam for this academic year.

