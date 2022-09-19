Home » News » education-career » JNU Admissions via CUET Score, Application Forms at jnu.ac.in Soon

JNU Admissions via CUET Score, Application Forms at jnu.ac.in Soon

September 19, 2022

New Delhi, India

The admissions procedure for undergraduate programmes at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will start soon. (Representative Image)
The admissions procedure for undergraduate programmes at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will start soon. The university is using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 to administer admissions this year. The admission portal at the official JNU website, jnu.ac.in, will soon be accessible to candidates who have registered for JNU under the common entrance exam.

“Consequent upon declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by NTA, the Admission Branch is processing data/details of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying the admission processing fee," the official notice from JNU read.

As soon as the JNU UG application forms are made available, candidates must complete them with all requested information and submit the requisite application money.

According to the rules, the counselling process or other admission procedures will be used by universities to administer admissions based on CUET scores. Like all other central universities, this will be the first time that JNU will use the CUET UG score as an assessment point for admissions to all undergraduate courses.

Until CUET, JNU admissions were handled by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, or JNUEE. The university will make admission decisions based on CUET results.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) would only accept CUET scores for eight undergraduate programmes in the meantime. Sanskrit, Hindi, French & Francophone Studies, Spanish & Latin American Studies, Economics, and History are six of the BA (Hons) programmes that fall under this category.

The first round of the CUET was administered by the National Testing Agency, and the results were made public last week. Approximately 14 lakh students took the CUET exam. After the normalisation procedure, the NTA made the CUET results public and instructed the universities to create the merit list using the NTA results.

