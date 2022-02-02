JNU Issues Fresh Guidelines for Office Operations Amid COVID-19 Spike, Allows 50 per cent Attendance

In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has issued fresh guidelines for its offices and staff member. Continuing the restrictions imposed in the previous order, the varsity has suspended biometric attendance for all its offices and attendance shall be taken through physical marking by heads of respective departments or branches.

As per the guidelines, all officers of the level of section officer or equivalent grade or above have been asked to attend their office on a regular basis. However, officers below the level of section officer or equivalent grade will be working in a hybrid environment. The order says that 50 per cent of these officers will work from the office and the remaining 50 per cent will continue to work from home. All departments will follow a roster prepared by their respective heads to ensure the required number of staff attending the offices daily, says the order.

Read|27-yr-old Man Arrested for Molesting PhD Student Inside JNU Campus

Advertisement

Further, persons will disabilities and pregnant women have beenexempted from attending office for the month of February and they shall work from home. Employees not attending the office will be working from home and shall remain available for communication (telephonic or other electronic methods) whenever their services are required by the office.

All offices shall continue staggered timings, 9 AM to 5:30 PM and 10 AM to 6:30 PM, to avoid overcrowding. Employees living in the containment zone shall work from home till the area is denotified from the zone. In case an employee’s family member tests positive or goes for home isolation, they should inform the concerning authority with required documental proof.

The guidelines further ask offices to opt for video conferencing instead of physical meetings. Further, all other necessary COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask, using sanitiser, regular sanitisation and cleaning of offices have to be strictly followed. Any individual found to be violating the restrictions mentioned in the order shall be liable for legal action as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.