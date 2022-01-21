JNU MBA Admissions 2022 Begin at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Know How to Apply

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for MBA programmes today, January 21, 2022. The application process is open at jnueee.jnu.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply till February 28, 2022.

JNU is not holding a separate entrance exam for MBA admissions, those who have cracked the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Candidates who have not cleared CAT, will not be able to eligible for applying for the admissions.

For the JNU MBA Admissions 2022 the selection weightage is as follows – CAT score (70 per cent weightage), Group Discussion (10 per cent weightage) and Personal Interview (20 per cent weightage).

JNU MBA Admissions: Eligibility

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent. For General Category, OBC, and EWS candidates, a minimum of 50 per cent of marks in aggregate, for SC, ST, PwD candidates students should have at least 45 per cent marks.

JNU MBA Admissions: How to apply?

Step 1: First the candidates must visit the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University – jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Then the candidates will have to go to the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘MBA Application Form 2022.’

Step 3: Then go to the link given there to apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2022.

Step 4: After this, register yourself and then login to your account using the credentials generated.

Step 5: Candidates can now fill the application form and upload the documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Last step is to download and print a copy of the confirmation page and application for future references.

>JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000 towards the application. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 1000.

The candidates who will clear the admission process, following this will get a seat at Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship, ABVSME. This year there are about 75 seats in the MBA programme.

