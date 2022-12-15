JNU Postpones 6th Convocation Ceremony, New Date Soon

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that its 6th convocation, scheduled for December 16, has been postponed until further notice due to “unavoidable reasons". Concerned candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official website for updates, the varsity said in a notification dated December 9.

“In continuation of the notice dated December 1, 2022, it is brought to the notice of all concerned that the Sixth Convocation of the University scheduled to be held on Friday, December 16, has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The new date for the same shall be notified shortly," read the notice.

The convocation event at the prestigious university will be conducted to distribute degrees to students who have successfully finished the PhD programme between September 16, 2021, and December 10, 2022. Candidates have been already notified that a mandatory rehearsal will be held prior to the convocation day and degree recipients who fail to attend the rehearsal will be denied entry to the convocation.

As per the official guidelines by JNU, students must report to the venue on convocation day at the time specified by the university. Within each course group, seating will be assigned alphabetically, by school, or by the centre, as determined by the convocation committee.

After students have been seated, they will be briefed on the time and procedure for the awards presentation. Students from various schools, centres and speciality centres will be awarded degrees in alphabetical order, the university said.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has expressed worries about the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students. The association has called it an attack on the values of “inclusivity and democracy" that are essential to India’s higher education system.

“The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) notes with deep dismay the media reports appearing on December 10, 2022, that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to withdraw the Maulana Azad Fellowship (MAF), a five-year fellowship provided by the Centre in the form of financial assistance to six notified minority communities — Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs, to pursue PhDs," it said in a statement.

