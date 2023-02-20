Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday accused Left-wing workers of vandalising the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). JNU Students’ Union alleged that ABVP activists attacked some students after a march seeking justice for an IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki who allegedly died by suicide recently. The ABVP, however, has denied the charge.

The JNUSU had organised a march seeking justice for the 18-year-old student allegedly took his own life by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT on February 12. His family, however, suspects foul play and said he faced discrimination as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

In a statement, JNUSU alleged, “ABVP has once again resorted to attacking students…. This was done soon after a candlelight march in solidarity with the call by Darshan Solanki’s father…. ABVP does this once again to derail the movement against caste discrimination."

Advertisement

Read | JNUSU Claims Attack on Students, ABVP Denies Charge

The ABVP denied the charge and accused the Left group of removing a garland from a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and throwing it away.

“Immediately after the programme, the students on the Left came there and removed the garland from the picture and threw it away," the ABVP said in a statement.

News agency ANI reported that Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait was placed on the walls of the students activity centre.

ABVP JNU Secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We had put up a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj on the walls outside the student activity centre as tribute."

But the ‘communists’ of JNU couldn’t digest this. People from ‘100 Flowers Group’ and SFI came and vandalised the portrait of Shivaji Maharaj, Ajmera alleged while speaking to ANI. He added that those involved in the incident were “illegal workers" (outsiders) and had entered the college premises without permission.

Read all the Latest Education News here