JNU VC Congratulates Colleagues, Students on 50th Establishment Day

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi recently celebrated its foundation day on April 22. On this day the central university was established in New Delhi, in the year 1969, and since then every year this day is celebrated for the university’s foundation day. This year the university has completed its 50 years of establishment.

On the occasion, the newly appointed vice-chancellor of the JNU, Santishree D Pandit congratulated students and also colleagues. In a letter, the JNU vice-chancellor wrote, “Standing tall for more than 50 years now, JNU is a premier institution that proudly nurtures an environment of debate, discussion, and dissent. With a constant endeavor to cherish free-thinking and critical questioning for knowledge creation, the university’s faculty and students have reached new heights across fields," said Pandit.

Elaborating on the idea of academic betterment with an aim to improve the society, the JNU VC further said that the idea of the university will always be to improve intellectual capabilities and academic excellence for the betterment of society.

She also talked about the qualities of equality and inclusivity and its need in academic circles. The VC said that the JNU university has set a benchmark for other educational institutions in both academic and non-academic fields. Further, she appreciated the efforts of all the non-teaching community of the JNU campus for their contribution to making JNU “an institution for holistic development".

Since the appointment of the VC, she has been surrounded around controversies. Recently clashes and stone-pelting broke out in JNU on the night of April 10 over Ram Navami celebrations inside the campus.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18, the JNU VC said that JNU is as nationalist as any other university in India. “We are universal but we are nationalists first. Left (wing) also understands that things are changing," she said adding “JNU is secular institution and everyone here is JNUite fist and other identities come in later."

