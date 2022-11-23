JNUEE 2022: Correction Window For PhD Admissions Open, How to Edit

The correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 has been opened by the National Testing Agency. All candidates who applied for JNU PhD admissions 2022 can now make changes to their application forms. In order to do so, candidates need to visit either of the official websites- jnuexams.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

According to the official announcement, the correction window will remain open until 11:50 pm on November 24. Candidates are advised to take their time with the corrections as NTA will not accept further changes under any circumstances.

JNUEE 2022 Correction window: How to edit the application?

Candidates can submit their edits in the applications for JNU PhD. Admissions 2022 by following the simple steps outlined below.

Step 1. Go to the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link to registration present on the homepage.

Step 3. Provide credentials like application number, and date of birth to log in.

Step 4. Edit the field you want to after opening your application form.

Step 5. Pay the additional fees (if any) and submit the form.

Step 6. Download it and make a hard copy for future use.

Candidates will be able to download their JNUEE 2022 admit cards in due course.

Exam Details of JNU PhD Admission 2022

This year the JNUEE examination for Ph.D. programmes will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. The entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode that will run for 3 hours. The examination will be carried out in two sessions- the first session of the exam will be held in the morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second session will be organised in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JNUEE 2022 question paper will contain multiple choice questions, and the paper’s language medium will be English. Candidates will be able to attain one mark for every correct answer. Meanwhile, there is going to be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

